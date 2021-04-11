About this product

"Set it in the window seal to cool off because this strain is fire! Bred from the popular Cookies strain, Berry Pie is a high THC Sativa. Capable of inducing euphoria with its creamy and tart flavor-- we guarantee you’ll want seconds.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil."