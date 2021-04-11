Loading…
Berry Pie UNREFINED Live Resin Dablicator™ Oil Applicator 1g

by Jetty Extracts
SativaTHC 22%CBD
"Set it in the window seal to cool off because this strain is fire! Bred from the popular Cookies strain, Berry Pie is a high THC Sativa. Capable of inducing euphoria with its creamy and tart flavor-- we guarantee you’ll want seconds.

JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.

Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil."

Berry Pie

Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue

Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
7% of people say it helps with migraines
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.