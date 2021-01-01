About this product

"Blue Viper has mysterious origins, though it is believed to be a cross between the sativa strain Viper and the classic indica strain Blueberry. A rare and relatively new strain in the ever-growing world of cannabis, the extremes of Blue Viper’s lineage come together to create a balanced effect that provides both a euphoric boost of creativity as well as a relaxing body high.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "