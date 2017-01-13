About this strain
Clementine Kush
Clementine Kush is the lovechild of Tangerine Sunrise and Sanjay Gupta Kush bred by Colorado Seed Inc. From its Tangie mother, Clementine Kush inherits a strong citrus aroma, and trichome-rich colas from its indica-dominant father. Think orange blossom intermixed with the floral undertones of traditional Kush parentage. Expect intense physical relaxation and an expansive cerebral mindset.
Clementine Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.