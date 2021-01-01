About this product

"You’ll catch notes of mint and pine in this intoxicating UNREFINED Indica. With a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG, Do-Si-Do creates a cheerful body-high that is known to help aid creativeness.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "