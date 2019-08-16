Loading…
King Louis HIGH THC Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts
IndicaTHC 21%CBD
About this strain

King Louis

King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

King Louis effects

677 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.