A Wedding Crasher x Lionheart cross with a flavor that’s a little bit spicy and a little bit sweet, just like a good romance. Smoke by yourself or smoke with that special someone-- either way, you’ll be feelin’ the love we put into this one.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.