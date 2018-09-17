Sweet and relaxing, just like a good dessert should be. This Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies X Sunset Sherbet hybrid cross has light fruity notes with herbal elements on the exhale. Evenly balanced and great for creativity.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.