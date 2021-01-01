"North Bay Kush is a strain with contested origins, yet undoubtedly it lives up to its name. Its flavors are reminiscent of the overwhelming freshness you might catch a whiff of while taking a walk through a post-rain forest in Northern California (without the muddy hiking shoes).



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "