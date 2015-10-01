About this product

This classic hybrid California strain was bred in the Bay Area and is responsible for the Cookie strain trend. It’s popular for its high THC content and sweet, earthy flavor. The OG Kush x Durban Poison cross makes a perfect after-dinner treat.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.