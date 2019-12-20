About this product

"Purple Punch Bomb is, as its name implies, a cross between the classic Purple Punch strain and the relatively new THC Bomb strain. While the sedative effects of Purple Punch's parents Larry OG and Granddaddy Purp are in full force, the energizing effects of THC Bomb slowly settle in through the fog. Tasting notes include grape flavor (think grape soda) and bright citrus.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "