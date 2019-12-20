Loading…
Purple Punch Bomb UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
About this product

"Purple Punch Bomb is, as its name implies, a cross between the classic Purple Punch strain and the relatively new THC Bomb strain. While the sedative effects of Purple Punch's parents Larry OG and Granddaddy Purp are in full force, the energizing effects of THC Bomb slowly settle in through the fog. Tasting notes include grape flavor (think grape soda) and bright citrus.

JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.

Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Purple Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
1,048 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Jetty Extracts
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.