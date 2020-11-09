About this product
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this strain
Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.
Rainbow Sherbet effects
- Feelings