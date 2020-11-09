"Rainbow Sherbet has tasting notes of creaminess (think Gelato strains) and bright tropical fruit flavors--like having sherbet at a sunny beach. This strain has something for everyone; from apprentice dabbers seeking tasty relaxation to experienced oil connoisseurs looking for deep flavor and heavy relaxation.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "