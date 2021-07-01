Loading…
Runtz x Gelato 33 UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 3 Pack (2.1g)

by Jetty Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

"Runtz is a rare cross between Zkittlez and Gelato, celebrated for its candy-like terpene profile and strong heady effects. We infused it with Gelato UNREFINED Live Resin to complement the great up-front fruit flavor with hints of earthy Kush on the exhale.

Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.

Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."

About this strain

Photo credit: Kandid Kush for Leafly
Runtz

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

Runtz effects

Reported by real people like you
401 people told us about effects:
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.