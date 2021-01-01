"With Saltwater OG, we were able to capture the strain's aromas of sweet brine with hints of diesel. As always, the crystalline structures of pure THCA diamonds in the terpene-rich sauce are an immense pleasure to dab, with effects that are consistently relaxing and uplifting.



Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."