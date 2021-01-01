"We don’t think Santa has been offered cookies like this before. Santa's Cookies is a blend of Monster Cookie flower and GSC UNREFINED Live Resin; you'll taste notes of cherry, mint, and spice reminiscent of the jolly holiday season.



Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."