"Nothing in the world can improve upon Sour Diesel’s unmistakably fuel-forward flavor and uplifting head high. Nothing in the world except our tropical fruit-forward flavor profile of our Solventless Papaya Hash.



We start with top-shelf bud, selected for its flavor and potency. An infusion of cold water hash comes next, made in-house using just ice and water. The result is unique pairings that bring out intense flavors and effects from complementary flower and hash terpene profiles. It’s a full-spectrum, full-body high that delivers.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."