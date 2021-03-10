Sour Diesel x Papaya Hash Solventless Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)
About this product
We start with top-shelf bud, selected for its flavor and potency. An infusion of cold water hash comes next, made in-house using just ice and water. The result is unique pairings that bring out intense flavors and effects from complementary flower and hash terpene profiles. It’s a full-spectrum, full-body high that delivers.
Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
