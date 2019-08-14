"A cross of Strawberry Kush and Razzberry, this high THC award-winning strain has tasting notes of ripe berries and OG diesel fuel. Expect a pleasantly relaxing full-body high.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "