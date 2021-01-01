About this product
"Sour Watermelon is a sativa-leaning tropical melon-forward tasting notes with hint of tart brightness. While it is a cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown strain, it retains the uplifting euphoria of Sour Diesel that is also rounded out by a mellow body high reminiscent of an OG strain.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.