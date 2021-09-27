About this product
"Sour Z is a cross of Zkittlez and Sour Diesel, extracted with methods using zero chemicals to capture those tangy, pungent, slightly sweet flavors with an energizing yet calm high.
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
Sour Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.