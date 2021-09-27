"Sour Z is a cross of Zkittlez and Sour Diesel, extracted with methods using zero chemicals to capture those tangy, pungent, slightly sweet flavors with an energizing yet calm high.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "