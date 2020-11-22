About this product

"This Sativa packs a mouthful of sweet citrus grapefruit flavor like a certain beverage you may have heard of. This is a potent experience that will surely get your creative juices flowing while still keeping you relaxed and focused on the task at hand.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "