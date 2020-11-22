About this product
"This Sativa packs a mouthful of sweet citrus grapefruit flavor like a certain beverage you may have heard of. This is a potent experience that will surely get your creative juices flowing while still keeping you relaxed and focused on the task at hand.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this strain
Squirt
Squirt is an sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Humboldt Seeds Company. This strain is made by crossing Tangie with Blueberry Muffin. The result is a fantastic aroma that smells exactly like the soft drink we all know and love - Squirt. This strain tastes sweet like tart grapefruit. Growers say Squirt has purple and green buds.
Squirt effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.