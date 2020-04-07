About this product
"This strain has a sweet berry-forward flavor profile rounded out by a creamy smoothness. Using solventless extraction methods allowed us to capture the source flower’s full spectrum of taste that evokes both the freshness of sun-ripened berries as well as the nostalgia of fruity gummies. Even experienced users should beware—with this strain, we’ve experienced that an immediate sedating body high is followed by a focused head high that settles in slowly.
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this strain
Strawberries and Cream
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
93% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
6% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.