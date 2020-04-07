About this product

"This strain has a sweet berry-forward flavor profile rounded out by a creamy smoothness. Using solventless extraction methods allowed us to capture the source flower’s full spectrum of taste that evokes both the freshness of sun-ripened berries as well as the nostalgia of fruity gummies. Even experienced users should beware—with this strain, we’ve experienced that an immediate sedating body high is followed by a focused head high that settles in slowly.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "