About this product

"This uplifting Sativa has a strong skunky-strawberry terpene profile that results in feelings of bliss and relief. We are by no means doctors, but we wouldn't be surprised if you kept this one in the medicine cabinet.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "