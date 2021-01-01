About this product
"A potent cross of Tropicana Cookies and Papaya with notes of tropical fruit and sweet berry.
Jetty Live Rosin is grown using organic methods on the sun-soaked Jetty Farm. Whole plant cannabis, harvested at the peak of ripeness then immediately frozen on site. Extracted entirely without chemicals, using just ice, water, heat and pressure. This is premium-grade, 90μ Jetty Live Rosin.
Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.