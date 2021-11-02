About this product
Tropical Punch is a cross of Northern Lights x Skunk Haze, with tasting notes of citrus and a
woodsy undertone. Users note a tingly, euphoric effect with this Sativa.
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this strain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.