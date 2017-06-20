"White Cookies is a potent indica cross of White Cookies and classic GSC. Myrcene is the dominant terpene of this strain, so expect sedating, relaxing effects with a subtle herbal and vanilla flavor.



Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."