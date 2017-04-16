Matanuska Thunder Fuck Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
MTF effects
146 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
