About this product

This 30mL e-liquid bottle is packed with 625mg of our high quality CBD in our tangy Berry Blast flavor you won’t be able to put down.

A smooth and fruity balance of berries mixed to perfection with a delicious vibrant taste delivering a serious flavor shock wave and sweet smelling vapor clouds for your pleasure.

80/20 Vegetable Glycerin / Propylene Glycol Mix

Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC