Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Jolly Green Oil

Jolly Green Oil

Honey 625MG CBD E-Liquid

About this product

This 30mL e-liquid bottle is packed with 625mg of our high quality CBD in a smooth all natural honey flavor that will have your taste buds buzzing with delight.
This all natural honey flavor is so sweet you will think it came straight from the honeycomb with its smooth and rich flavor producing creamy vapor clouds.
80/20 Vegetable Glycerin / Propylene Glycol Mix
Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!