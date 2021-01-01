About this product

This 30mL e-liquid bottle is packed with 625mg of our high quality CBD in a smooth all natural honey flavor that will have your taste buds buzzing with delight.

This all natural honey flavor is so sweet you will think it came straight from the honeycomb with its smooth and rich flavor producing creamy vapor clouds.

80/20 Vegetable Glycerin / Propylene Glycol Mix

Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC