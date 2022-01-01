About this product
Original Berry, original formula & original flavor – an ode to our roots. Your favorite 30:1 Berry jelly in a 10 pack, no nonsense. If you’re a fan of these, you’ll love our new Berry variety pack with real strawberries, raspberries and blackberries – in THC, 1:1 and 30:1. Three times the flavor for three times the grooves.
Same old-school formula and flavor, all Berry, no nonsense
Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural
300mg CBD/10mg THC, 10-pack (30mg CBD/10mg THC each)
About this brand
Journeyman
Wherever weed grows Journeyman goes, in search of The Good Stuff – real fruit and reefer for high quality, all-natural edibles. We take our treats seriously. Vegan & gluten-free, Journeyman Jellies are made with real fruit, inside and out, and all-natural ingredients. Ratios of THC and CBD are blended with old-school alchemy to create the right release for every journey, every time.
Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.
