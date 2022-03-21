About this product
Infused with Sour Diesel full spectrum oil - crafted with Heylo
Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural
100mg THC, 10-pack (10mg THC each)
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
About this brand
Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.