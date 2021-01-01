Loading…
Journeyman

1:1 Tropical CBD Jellies (100mg CBD/100mg THC)

NATURALLY RADICAL & RADICALLY NATURAL CANNABIS TREATS MADE FROM THE GOOD STUFF

Sweet, tangy and all-natural – these jellies are a bite of sunshine. Real fruit inside and out for a mouth full of flavor that will take you straight to the beach. Journeyman 1:1 Jellies offer a glowing, balanced, and full experience with an even measure of THC and CBD.

· Variety Pack: Pineapple, Mango & Passion Fruit
· Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural

100mg CBD/100mg THC
10 jellies, 10mg CBD/10mg THC each
