About this product
NATURALLY RADICAL & RADICALLY NATURAL CANNABIS TREATS MADE FROM THE GOOD STUFF
Sweet, tangy and all-natural – these jellies are a bite of sunshine. Real fruit inside and out for a mouth full of flavor that will take you straight to the beach. Journeyman 1:1 Jellies offer a glowing, balanced, and full experience with an even measure of THC and CBD.
· Variety Pack: Pineapple, Mango & Passion Fruit
· Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural
100mg CBD/100mg THC
10 jellies, 10mg CBD/10mg THC each
Sweet, tangy and all-natural – these jellies are a bite of sunshine. Real fruit inside and out for a mouth full of flavor that will take you straight to the beach. Journeyman 1:1 Jellies offer a glowing, balanced, and full experience with an even measure of THC and CBD.
· Variety Pack: Pineapple, Mango & Passion Fruit
· Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural
100mg CBD/100mg THC
10 jellies, 10mg CBD/10mg THC each
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!