Wherever weed grows Journeyman goes, in search of The Good Stuff – real fruit and reefer for high quality, all-natural edibles. We take our treats seriously. Vegan & gluten-free, Journeyman Jellies are made with real fruit, inside and out, and all-natural ingredients. Ratios of THC and CBD are blended with old-school alchemy to create the right release for every journey, every time.



Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.

Show more