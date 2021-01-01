About this product
JoyFace Collective Seltzer contains 20 mg of hemp extract and natural flavoring. We use isolate hemp extract that is nano-emulsified to increase bioavailability.
Crisp and refreshing peach flavor for a hydrating and delicious taste.
Low Calories per can
Eco-Friendly, Recyclable Packaging
THC Free
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
Non-alcoholic
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Natural Flavors, 20mg Nano-emulsified hemp extract.
Nutrition Facts: 2 Calories per 12 fl oz Can, 0g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Total Carbs.
About this brand
Joyface Collective
JoyFace Collective produces refreshing hemp-derived CBD and Delta 8 seltzers. They're a low-calorie, high-quality wellness beverage for a better you. Our water-soluble and nano-emulsified formula allows for increased bioavailability to work with your body. JoyFace wants you to live in the moment refreshed.
We focus on three guiding principles at JoyFace Collective.
Quality.
Consistency.
Transparency.
That means we put every effort into providing the best quality product, from the water source to the highest quality hemp. JoyFace seltzers are lightly essenced with flavors we love that are light and refreshing. In addition, we source from licensed US-grown hemp that is third-party and independently lab-verified.
