Meet the first… the only… PATENTED THC infused chewing gum!



Featuring delicious, all-natural ingredients, JoyGum is an effective and convenient cannabis treat. JoyGum is quickly absorbed through the lining in your mouth with a rapid onset of about ten minutes! It's a low-key, discreet way to enjoy cannabis anytime and anywhere.



• All Natural Bubble Gum Flavors

• Made with Pure Cane Sugar and broad spectrum THC oil for an undetectable taste

• Available in a variety of flavors and THC/CBD ratios

• No Artificial Sweeteners, Zero Calories!

• Comes in a Child-Resistant Pouch