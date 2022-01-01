Joy Bombs are the UNGUMMY you’ve been waiting for! These candy-coated fruit chews are precisely dosed with an undetectable 2.5mg of pure THC distillate in each bite-sized piece, so you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg adventure! Perfect for sharing, Joy Bomb’s signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car or pocket!



Each Joy Bombs pouch includes a mix of four fruity flavors! Our Original Fruit flavors include: Strawberry, Lemon, Grape & Fruit Punch.



Sour Fruit Joy Bombs come in Green Apple, Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon.