Joy Bombs candy coated fruit chews are now available with a balanced CBD BOOST! Each 10mg pouch of 1:1 CBD/THC Berry Blends includes two of each berry-licious flavor: Lemon Berry and Raspberry!



Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews are purposefully dosed to help you dial in or stack the milligrams and effects that you want – but good luck trying to eat just one! With 2.5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece of Berry Blends, you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch!



Joy Bombs’ signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car, purse, or pocket. They're perfect for easy snacking and sharing. You’ll never have to cut a gummy into awkward sticky pieces again!



Joy Bombs are Gluten Free and Vegan too!

