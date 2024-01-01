Why shouldn’t shopping for infused treats at a dispensary make you feel like a kid in a candy store? The sugar wizards here at Joyibles are finding that fun again with unique, throwback candy-coated edibles that stand out from the glut of gummies oversaturating the market.



Joy Bombs are our hot new candy-coated fruit chews with a precise dose of 2.5mg of THC in each bite sized piece. With 40 bombs per full-size bag, you can low-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg adventure! Non-melting, shareable, stackable, and snackable!



Joygum is the first and only patented THC infused chewing gum. Made with broad spectrum oil for an undetectable taste, its genius comes in the form of quick absorption through the lining of your mouth, providing a rapid onset much faster than regular edibles.

