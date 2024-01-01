Treat yourself to deliciously sweet and sour flavors in a perfect blend of 1:1 CBD and THC with Sour Blends Joy Bombs + CBD! Every pouch includes a mix of two sour-soaked flavors: Pucker Pear & Cherry Berry!
Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews are purposefully dosed to help you dial in or stack the milligrams and effects that you want – but good luck trying to eat just one! With 2.5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece of Sour Blends, you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg THC adventure!
Perfect for sharing, Joy Bombs’ signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car or pocket. They’re the UNGUMMY you’ve been waiting for!
Why shouldn’t shopping for infused treats at a dispensary make you feel like a kid in a candy store? The sugar wizards here at Joyibles are finding that fun again with unique, throwback candy-coated edibles that stand out from the glut of gummies oversaturating the market.
Joy Bombs are our hot new candy-coated fruit chews with a precise dose of 2.5mg of THC in each bite sized piece. With 40 bombs per full-size bag, you can low-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg adventure! Non-melting, shareable, stackable, and snackable!
Joygum is the first and only patented THC infused chewing gum. Made with broad spectrum oil for an undetectable taste, its genius comes in the form of quick absorption through the lining of your mouth, providing a rapid onset much faster than regular edibles.