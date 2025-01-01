Treat yourself to deliciously sweet and sour flavors in a perfect blend of 1:1 CBD and THC with Sour Blends Joy Bombs + CBD! Every pouch includes a mix of two sour-soaked flavors: Pucker Pear and Cherry Berry!



Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews are purposefully dosed to help you dial in or stack the milligrams and effects that you want – but good luck trying to eat just one! With 2.5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece of Sour Blends, you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg THC adventure!



Joy Bombs’ signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car, purse, or pocket. They're perfect for easy snacking and sharing. You’ll never have to cut a gummy into awkward sticky pieces again!



Joy Bombs are Gluten Free and Vegan too!

