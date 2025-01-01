Joy Bombs + CBN 1:1 Dream Blends come in a sweet mix of two deliciously snoozy fruit flavors: Peaches ’n Dream and Slumber Berry, each with a CBN boost! Joy Bombs’ signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your purse or pocket.



With 2.5mg CBN and 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece, you can enjoy as many pieces as you need! Whether it’s just a few at the end of an evening, a bigger dose for a solid weekend sleep-in, or stacking slowly throughout a lazy day – a 100mg pouch of Dream Blends make it easy to find a perfectly chill edibles experience.



Dietary Info: Gluten Free & Vegan. Processed in a facility that also processes soy.

