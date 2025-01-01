Savor a classic candy experience with Original Fruit Joy Bombs! Every pouch includes an explosive mix of delicious fruit flavors: Strawberry, Lemon, Grape & Fruit Punch!



Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews are purposefully dosed to help you dial in or stack the milligrams and effects that you want – but good luck trying to eat just one! With 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece, you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg adventure!



Joy Bombs’ signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car, purse, or pocket. They're perfect for easy snacking and sharing. You’ll never have to cut a gummy into awkward sticky pieces again!



Joy Bombs are Gluten Free and Vegan too!

