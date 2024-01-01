Satisfy your sweet (& sour!) tooth with Sour Fruit Joy Bombs! Each 10mg pouch includes one of each tart, tangy, mouth-watering flavor: Green Apple, Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon!



Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews are purposefully dosed to help you dial in or stack the milligrams and effects that you want – but good luck trying to eat just one! With 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece, you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch!



Perfect for sharing, Joy Bombs’ signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car or pocket. They’re the UNGUMMY you’ve been waiting for!



Joy Bombs are Gluten Free and Vegan too!

