Joy Bombs Sour Fruit (4pk / 10mg THC)

by Joyibles – Creator of Joy Bombs Cannabis-Infused Fruit Chews!
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Joy Bombs Sour Fruit (4pk / 10mg THC)
About this product

Satisfy your sweet (& sour!) tooth with Sour Fruit Joy Bombs! Each 10mg pouch includes one of each tart, tangy, mouth-watering flavor: Green Apple, Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon!

Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews are purposefully dosed to help you dial in or stack the milligrams and effects that you want – but good luck trying to eat just one! With 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece, you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch!

Perfect for sharing, Joy Bombs’ signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car or pocket. They’re the UNGUMMY you’ve been waiting for!

Joy Bombs are Gluten Free and Vegan too!
About this brand

Logo for the brand Joyibles – Creator of Joy Bombs Cannabis-Infused Fruit Chews!
Joyibles – Creator of Joy Bombs Cannabis-Infused Fruit Chews!
The sugar wizards at Joyibles are finding the fun again with unique, throwback candy-coated edibles that stand out from the glut of gummies over-saturating the market.

Joy Bombs are our hot new candy-coated fruit chews with a precise dose of 2.5mg of THC in each bite sized piece. With 40 bombs per full-size bag, you can low-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg adventure! Non-melting, shareable, stackable, and snackable!

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404-00058
  • MA, US: MP281819
  • OR, US: 060-1016845
