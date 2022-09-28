Joy Bombs are the UNGUMMY you’ve been waiting for! These candy-coated fruit chews are precisely dosed with an undetectable 2.5mg of pure THC distillate in each bite-sized piece, so you can micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg adventure! Perfect for sharing, Joy Bomb’s signature sugary shell means they'll melt in your mind, but not in your car or pocket!



Each Joy Bombs Tropical Fruit pouch includes one of each flavor: Passion Fruit, Mango, Strawberry Banana, & Piña Colada



Original Fruit flavors include: Strawberry, Lemon, Grape & Fruit Punch

Sour Fruit Joy Bombs come in Green Apple, Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon

