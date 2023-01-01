Kick back and relax with our infused Neon Ring Gummies! Juicy Kush Gummies are packed with mouth watering flavor derived from all natural fruit essences and contains 20mg of premium, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per gummy (10CT) that's acclaimed by the industry's highest standards. Scan the QR code on each package to read our lab test results that ensure each batch's quality and potency for a euphoric buzz and maximum chill!

