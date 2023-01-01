Puff away life’s stressors and ease into a euphoric state! Our refreshing Hawaiian Snowcap 3 Gram Preheat Vape Pen promotes the effects of this popular Hybrid strain. Euphoria, happiness, and relaxation are some of the wonderful benefits you may expect to feel. We use the most premium lab-tested, hemp-derived THC-A, Delta-8 and THC-P combined with one of the top ranked hybrid strains on the market, Snowcap, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you reach nirvana!



Other flavors:

-Strawberry Gelato

-Guava Punch

