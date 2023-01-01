When it is time to relax and drift off to sleep, treat yourself to our delicious Strawberry Gelato 3 Gram Preheat Vape Pen! Our popular Indica strain is ideal for nighttime use and can help leave your mind and body completely at ease. We use the most premium lab-tested, hemp-derived THC-A, Delta-8 and THC-P combined with one of the top ranked indica strains on the market, Gelato, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you relax, recover, and rest!



Other Flavors:

-Hawaiian SnowCap

-Guava Punch

Show more