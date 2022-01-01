Kick back and relax with our THC-O infused Sour Apple Ring Gummies! Juicy Kush Gummies are packed with mouth watering flavor derived from all natural fruit essences and contains 50mg of premium, hemp-derived THC-O per gummy (10CT) that's acclaimed by the industry's highest standards. Scan the QR code on each package to read our lab test results that ensure each batch's quality and potency for a euphoric buzz and maximum chill!



50mg THC-O per gummy

10 count bag



Other flavors:

Blue Raspberry Rings

Peach Rings



**Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**

