Puff away life’s stressors and ease into a euphoric state! Our refreshing THC-O Pineapple Jack 1000mg Vape Pen promotes the effects of this popular Hybrid strain. Euphoria, happiness, and relaxation are some of the wonderful benefits you may expect to feel. We use the most premium, lab tested THC-O combined with one of the top ranked hybrid strains on the market, Jack Herer, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you reach nirvana!



Other THC-O Vape Strains:

Strawberry Crack (Sativa)

Blueberry Kush (Indica)



**Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**