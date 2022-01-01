Energize, create, believe! Our mouth-watering THC-O Strawberry Crack 1000mg Vape Pen promotes the effects of this popular Sativa strain. We use the most premium, lab tested THC-O combined with one of the top ranked sativa strains on the market, Green Crack, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you ignite those creative juices and boost energy without any stress or anxiety.



Other THC-O Vape Strains:

Pineapple Jack (Hybrid)

Blueberry Kush (Indica)



**Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**