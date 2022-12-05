About this product
Puff away life’s stressors and ease into a euphoric state! Our refreshing Tri-Blend Melonade 3000mg Vape Pen promotes the effects of this popular Hybrid strain. Euphoria, happiness, and relaxation are some of the wonderful benefits you may expect to feel. We use the most premium lab-tested, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC + HHC-O + THC-P combined with one of the top ranked hybrid strains on the market, Melonade, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you reach nirvana!
Juicy Kush Delta-8 (20% OFF CODE: LEAF20)
Premium Delta-8 THC infused blends. Juicy Kush produces only the highest quality, pure Delta-8 THC products such as gummies and disposables.