Puff away life’s stressors and ease into a euphoric state! Our refreshing Tri-Blend Pineapple Express 3000mg Vape Pen promotes the effects of this popular Hybrid strain. Euphoria, happiness, and relaxation are some of the wonderful benefits you may expect to feel. We use the most premium lab-tested, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC + HHC-O + THC-P combined with one of the top ranked hybrid strains on the market, Pineapple Express, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you reach nirvana!